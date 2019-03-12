 Southwest Representative Affirms Boeing 737 MAX 8 Safe (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Southwest Representative Affirms Boeing 737 MAX 8 Safe (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 6 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

Jon Weaks, president of the powerful Southwest Airlines Pilots’ Association (SWAPA), has sent a detailed memo to thousands of Southwest pilots affirming his belief that the Boeing 737 MAX 8 is safe to fly.

The MAX 8 has been at the center of a growing debate about the plane’s airworthiness after an Ethiopian Airlines MAX 8 crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa, killing all onboard this past weekend.

The Ethiopian crash came five months after a Lion Air MAX 8 also crashed shortly after takeoff in Indonesia, also killing all on board.

Southwest is the largest carrier at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Baltimore Business Journal

