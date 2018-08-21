Sex Ed: Does It Reflect The World We Live In?

Guest host Jamyla Krempel sits in for Tom Hall today for a conversation about sexual education. In the era of the “Me Too” Movement – with its steady stream of stories about actors, politicians, clergy, executives, people in virtually every profession being accused of sexual assault, is sex ed teaching students that power can be used to hurt others, and the importance of consent? Have schools updated their curriculum to reflect students’ gender identity and sexual orientation?

Dr. Patricia Paluzzi joins Jamyla in Studio A. She is the President and CEO of Healthy Teen Network here in Baltimore, an organization that focuses on improving the health and well-being of teenagers. Healthy Teen Network is a partner in the #HealthyTeen18 Design Challenge which invites educators and students to recommend ways sex ed can include better conversations around sex and pleasure.

Tamara Mills is the coordinator of instruction for Worcester County Public Schools. She joins Jamyla on the line the Eastern Shore.

In Part Two of the show, Jamyla is joined in studio by three guests:

Deborah Roffman is a sexuality educator, consultant & author based here in Baltimore. She has taught human sexuality education at the Park School for more than 35 years. Her latest book is “Talk to Me First: Everything You Need to Know to Become Your Kids’ Go-To Person About Sex.” Time Magazine named her one of the “Top Parenting Experts for the 21st Century. ”

Valerie Pasquale is a community health educator with Planned Parenthood of Maryland.

Dominique Therman is a sophomore at the Baltimore School for the Arts & a peer educator for Planned Parenthood of Maryland.

Part Two of this show was livestreamed on Facebook. To see that video, click here.

