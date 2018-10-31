 Safe Sleep | WYPR
Related Program: 
The First Five Years

Safe Sleep

By Douglas Lent 14 hours ago

Credit iStock/pinstock

October is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month. Being aware of safe sleep practices, and having the knowledge and resources to put these practices into place, can help to ensure that our little ones are getting the safest sleep possible. Sweet dreams.

Tags: 
WYPR Features
The First Five Years