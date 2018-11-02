Reconnecting with Our "Eating Instinct"

Fat-free, fair-trade, or fast food--our feelings about food are complicated and highly influenced by the media’s messages about health and weight. Journalist Virginia Sole-Smith’s book, “The Eating Instinct: Food Culture, Body Image, and Guilt in America”, explores the forces that have eroded our relationship with food. She says we’re bombarded from infancy with negative judgments about what we eat.
Virginia Sole-Smith will be in Towson this Sunday at a free event hosted by the Center for Eating Disorders at Sheppard Pratt. Registration details here. And you can check out the podcast she co-hosts, titled, "Comfort Food".