Inspiring Moments

Rare Determination

By Dr. Jacqueline Stone 6 minutes ago

Credit Kennedy Krieger

Hear how Kristin, and her mom, refused to except dire prognoses about Kristin’s medical challenges and went on to defy the limitations that others predicted.

Dr. Jackie Harris, MD, a pediatric neurologist with Kennedy Krieger Institute shares how mother and daughter came to the Institute to find answers to Kristin’s mysterious illness. Diagnosed with the rare, genetic disease Kabuki Syndrome, Kristin has gone on to success in college and life despite her learning challenges, and inspires others to defy limits. To learn more about Kabuki syndrome… https://www.kennedykrieger.org/patient-care/conditions/kabuki-syndrome

Inspiring Moments

Related Content

Bringing the world together for a cure

By Dr. Lana Warren Dec 6, 2018
Kennedy Krieger

At this holiday season, we are inspired by two families who have joined together, from different corners of the globe, to combat the rare disease afflicting their children. Leslie Marsiglia from Kennedy Krieger’s philanthropy group shares how the McGinns from the D.C. area, and the Fergusons from New Zealand, have partnered to raise money to help Kennedy Krieger Institute find a cure for LBSL, the potentially fatal genetic disorder that both Ellie and Marco are battling.

Making the Leap from School to Work

By Dr. Lana Warren Oct 3, 2018
Kennedy Krieger

Aaron Parsons, vice president of special education at Kennedy Krieger Schools, shares his pride and excitement about Lauryn, a young woman who has successfully made the transition from special education student to committed, hard-working intern through a special program called Project SEARCH that trains young people with special needs to enter the workforce.