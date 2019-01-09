Rare Determination

Hear how Kristin, and her mom, refused to except dire prognoses about Kristin’s medical challenges and went on to defy the limitations that others predicted.

Dr. Jackie Harris, MD, a pediatric neurologist with Kennedy Krieger Institute shares how mother and daughter came to the Institute to find answers to Kristin’s mysterious illness. Diagnosed with the rare, genetic disease Kabuki Syndrome, Kristin has gone on to success in college and life despite her learning challenges, and inspires others to defy limits. To learn more about Kabuki syndrome… https://www.kennedykrieger.org/patient-care/conditions/kabuki-syndrome