 Ramos Appears in Court | WYPR

Ramos Appears in Court

By 1 hour ago

Anne Arundel County Courthouse
Credit Dominique Maria Bonessi

Jarrod Ramos, the man accused in the Capital Gazette shootings, appeared in court Monday for the first time since his arrest in June.

He sat slumped over in his chair at the defense table during the morning hearing wearing dark green hospital scrubs, socks and prison shower sandals and had shackles around his ankles. He only spoke in a whisper to his lawyer, William Davis.

Davis signed off on notifications that prosecutors plan to seek sentences of life without the possibility of parole for each of the five victims in the shooting in the Capital Gazette newsroom on June 28.

Anne Arundel Circuit Court Judge Laura Kiessling set motions hearings for December 18th and 19th and scheduled the trial for January 15th of next year. She also gave Davis until Oct. 24 to consider changing his client’s plea.

Ramos pleaded not guilty July 30, but Davis has indicated he may change the plea to not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. He asked for additional time to review documents and other evidence in the case.

Ramos, 38, has been charged with five counts of first degree murder and other charges in the deaths of Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters, John McNamara and Rob Hiassen.

Police say Ramos, who nursed a seven-year-old grudge against the paper, barricaded the back door to the office before blasting his way into the newsroom with a shotgun.

Wes Adams, State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County, told reporters outside the courthouse that prosecutors had turned over "some additional camera footage, some 9-1-1 calls and some EMT reports" to the defense for their review

WYPR News
Jarrod Ramos
Capital Gazette shooting

Ramos a No-Show at Court Hearing

By Jul 30, 2018
AP

Jarrod Ramos, the man charged in the mass shooting at the Annapolis Capital newspaper, was expected to make his first appearance in court Monday. But his appearance was canceled after his lawyer filed papers on his behalf.

Ramos was scheduled to appear before Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge William Mulford, who, under normal circumstances, would read Ramos his rights, explain the charges against him and the maximum penalty for each count and tell him of his need for a lawyer.

President Orders Flags Lowered

By Jul 3, 2018

President Trump ordered the United States flag flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of the victims of the massacre at the Capital Gazette newspapers in Annapolis last week. But the order didn’t come without some controversy.

In Court, Accused Capital Gazette Shooter Blamed Newspaper for Troubles

By & Jul 1, 2018
Mary Rose Madden

Several years before Jarrod Ramos allegedly murdered five people in the Capital Gazette’s newsroom in Annapolis, he pled guilty to harassing a woman he went to high school with. Then he spent years filing lawsuits across four different Maryland court systems — sometimes without a lawyer — trying to undo that decision and clear his name.

My Hometown Mourns

By Jul 3, 2018
Joel McCord

My hometown is grieving; grieving the loss of four talented journalists and a young sales person who worked for a paper that styles itself "your hometown newspaper."

You can see it in the Annapolis Strong banners and signs that have popped up all over town; stretched across the median strip of Rowe Boulevard, the main drag off U.S. 50, near City Dock and, naturally, out on Bestgate Road at the corner that leads into the 888 office building that houses Capital Gazette newspapers.

Multiple People Killed In Shooting At Capital Gazette Newspaper

By , & Jun 28, 2018
Dominique Maria Bonessi

Five deaths have been confirmed and multiple people have been injured in a Thursday shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis. WYPR News Director Joel McCord has been at the scene and spoke with All Things Considered host Audie Cornish this afternoon.