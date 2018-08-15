Pugh Rejects Request for Fewer Officers Around Johns Hopkins

Some Baltimore City Council members want fewer police patrolling around Johns Hopkins University and Hospital. Mayor Catherine Pugh disagrees.

Members of the council’s budget and public safety committee made the request after a meeting Monday night. But Pugh rejected the idea this morning.

“First of all Hopkins does not exist on an island," says Pugh "It’s not 20 miles outside of Baltimore.”

The council members were reacting to reports of staff shortages. But Pugh emphasized the need for officers to patrol the neighborhoods around Johns Hopkins’ campuses.

“Everybody deserves protection. Every area of our city deserves protection," says Pugh. "As far and wide as we can provide the service of our police department to our community we will do so.”

Earlier this year, the General Assembly turned down legislation to allow Hopkins to have a private police force on campus; something Pugh was in favor of.

“If you look around the country, University of Pennsylvania, Harvard, all of these other private institutions they all have their own police forces on their campus," says Pugh.

Hopkins officials say they will try again in the next General Assembly session.