Pugh Makes a New Choice for Police Commissioner

Barely a day after Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald pulled out of the running to be Baltimore’s new top cop, Mayor Catherine Pugh announced her next choice, New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael S. Harrison.

The mayor issued a statement this morning announcing she had informed City Council President Jack Young she would submit Harrison’s name to the council for confirmation.

She said Harrison “has achieved clear, compelling and consistent results in reducing violent crime, implementing a federally-mandated consent decree, increasing police recruitment, introducing advanced technologies” and implementing “21st century constitutional policing” in the New Orleans department.

According to Pugh’s office, Harrison, 49, has informed New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell he has decided to retire from that city’s department, where he has worked for 27 years and which he has led since 2014, to take the Baltimore job.

The announcement comes weeks after Harrison told the New Orleans Advocate he had “declined to apply” for the Baltimore job, but “was again approached” about his interest in the job.

The Advocate reported that Harrison “ultimately asked not to be considered” for the job because of his “commitment to achieving our goals at NOPD.”

Pugh said Harrison will participate in meetings with community leaders, neighborhood associations and other citizens before she formally submits his nomination to the council.

Harrison said in a statement he is “honored” by Pugh’s choice and that he looks forward to “getting to Baltimore in the coming weeks to engage broadly with residents about the challenges to public safety and confidence in their police department.”

In a statement issued later in the morning, City Councilman Brandon Scott said he respected the mayor’s decision, but thought the city should have had “a more open, inclusive and transparent process.”

He said Baltimore needs “a proven crime fighter with the ability to concurrently reform and restructure the Baltimore Police Department,’ and that at first glance, Harrison “seems to meet those standards.”

Pugh's nomination of Fitzgerald was on shaky ground to begin with as her selection process was shrouded in secrecy and city council members, who would have to confirm the nomination, balked when they heard of his selection.

He had been scheduled for a series of meetings with city council members and community leaders over the weekend and Monday, but suddenly withdrew Friday because his 13-year-old son needed emergency surgery.

Monday morning, Pugh’s office issued a statement that said Fitzgerald’s son needs further surgery and that he had withdrawn from consideration for the job.

She said then she respects Fitzgerald’s decision to withdraw “to devote full attention to his son who is now facing a second brain surgery tomorrow to remove a mass that was discovered late last week.”

In a statement released late Monday morning, Fitzgerald said he decided to withdraw after reflecting on “the tremendous outpouring of heartfelt support I received here in Fort Worth over the last few months.”

He said residents expressed their support to him “even before this medical emergency occurred with my son, but it was reinforced thereafter knowing there was a possibility I could leave.”

He said the support never wavered and may have intensified in the last week.

Fitzgerald said he would “now focus on my child’s next bout of brain surgery, and being home with family, my Fort Worth Police Department family...and this awesome community.”

Later in the day Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke issued a statement nothing that the city “has been very patient and supportive” of Fitzgerald as he has been involved in the “awkward approval process” in Baltimore.

And while city officials support him as he is dealing with a family emergency, they “look forward to working with him to understand his desire to fully commit to the work here in Fort Worth.”