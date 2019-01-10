Planet Fitness Coming To Mondawmin (BBJ Story)

Planet Fitness is coming to Mondawmin Mall. The national chain of gyms said Wednesday it is opening its fifth location in Baltimore in what soon will be a vacant Marshall's at 2010 Gywnns Falls Parkway.

The announcement came less than a month after the national discount retailer confirmed it was shuttering its store at Mondawmin on Jan. 12. It was hailed as a boost for the mall and the city's northwest corridor that last year reeled after Target closed its 127,000-square-foot store there in February after nine years. The Mondawmin Planet Fitness gym is expected to open this summer.

