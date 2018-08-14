Pedestrians Injured In Car Crash Outside U.K. Parliament

A vehicle has crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London, but the number of injured remains unclear, according to the Metropolitan Police. The driver has been arrested.

The incident happened during the morning rush hour and the BBC says it drew a major response by "armed police, ambulances and firefighters." Reuters reports the area has been cordoned off.

In a statement on Twitter, London's Metropolitan Police said a number of pedestrians were injured and that it will issue more information when they have it.

This is a developing story. Some things reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

