Past UMd. Board Chair Jim Shea Blasts Decision to Keep Durkin, Let Go Loh (BBJ Story)

A decision by the University System of Maryland's Board of Regents to retain the school's head football coach and athletic director in the wake of the death of lineman Jordan McNair has been met with anger and disappointment by many within the state

Among them is former UM board chair Jim Shea who called the decision “horrible.”

“The net effect of it is that football is more important than academics, and that's very troubling in today's world, for a great university like Maryland,” Shea told the Baltimore Business Journal.

Terrapins football coach DJ Durkin and athletic director Damon Evans will keep their jobs following investigations into McNair's death and the university's football culture. But University President Wallace Loh said he will retire at the end of the academic year, in June.

READ MORE AT THE BBJ WEBSITE