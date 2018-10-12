Odom Delivers Message To Business Leaders (BBJ Story)

Ryan Odom took time Friday morning to talk to business leaders about something other than basketball — geese. Speaking at the BWI Business Partnership's monthly breakfast, the head coach of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County men's basketball team listed five facts about geese — ranging from why they fly in a V-formation to what happens if one goose falls out of formation or gets tired.

On the surface Odom's list seemed completely random. But he followed up each fact with a lesson that the audience could take away regarding teamwork and leadership. Odom famously steered UMBC to one of the biggest feats in sports history in March when the team became the first No. 16 seed to ever win a game in the NCAA Tournament. UMBC beat top-ranked University of Virginia, and in return became an overnight household name.

