 Odom Delivers Message To Business Leaders (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Odom Delivers Message To Business Leaders (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 3 hours ago

Ryan Odom took time Friday morning to talk to business leaders about something other than basketball — geese. Speaking at the BWI Business Partnership's monthly breakfast, the head coach of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County men's basketball team listed five facts about geese — ranging from why they fly in a V-formation to what happens if one goose falls out of formation or gets tired.

On the surface Odom's list seemed completely random. But he followed up each fact with a lesson that the audience could take away regarding teamwork and leadership. Odom famously steered UMBC to one of the biggest feats in sports history in March when the team became the first No. 16 seed to ever win a game in the NCAA Tournament. UMBC beat top-ranked University of Virginia, and in return became an overnight household name.

READ THE FULL STORY ON BBJ WEBSITE

Tags: 
Baltimore Business Journal

Related Content

Fashion Back in Style in Baltimore (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 6 hours ago

A new coworking operation aimed at giving fashion entrepreneurs space to grow their brands is coming to Lexington Market. Baltimore fashion designer Stacy Stube has been looking for ways to revive the city's garment business industry through programming aimed at a growing community of fashion entrepreneurs.

Tech Stock Plunge Affects Local Companies (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Oct 11, 2018

Tenable Inc. — the newly public Columbia cybersecurity company — experienced its first major market slump this week and got battered along with the rest of the tech industry. Tenable saw a 12.8 percent drop in its share prices Wednesday amid a drop that dragged down the entire Nasdaq. The downward slide continued on Thursday.

Sheetz Comes To Timonium (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Oct 11, 2018

A Sheetz convenience store is in the works for a busy corner in Timonium. The grab-and-go shop with a fast-food counter and gas station would be the first Sheetz location in Baltimore County. It's planned for the intersection of Padonia and Beaver Dam roads.

Mt. Washington Restaurant Closes (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Oct 10, 2018

The Nickel Taphouse, a Mount Washington staple for the past five years, has closed. The restaurant announced the closing in a Facebook post from owner Robbin Haas. Its last day of service was Sunday.