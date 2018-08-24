 New Discoveries About the Revolutionary War's Maryland 400 | WYPR

New Discoveries About the Revolutionary War's Maryland 400

By Tom Moore 1 hour ago
  • Re-enactors form up as British soldiers at last year's Battle of Brooklyn ceremonies
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Re-enactors form up as British soldiers at last year's Battle of Brooklyn ceremonies
    Tom Moore
  • American troops lined up for battle at the re-enactment ceremony.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    American troops lined up for battle at the re-enactment ceremony.
    Tom Moore
  • The Old Stone House in Park Slope Brooklyn is a 1930's reproduction of the original Dutch farmhouse that saw some of the most brutal fighting of the Revolutionary War's Battle of Brooklyn, also known as the Battle of Long Island.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    The Old Stone House in Park Slope Brooklyn is a 1930's reproduction of the original Dutch farmhouse that saw some of the most brutal fighting of the Revolutionary War's Battle of Brooklyn, also known as the Battle of Long Island.

Historians at the Maryland state Archives are piecing together new information on the soldiers of the Maryland 400, the Revolutionary War outfit that fought in the Battle of Brooklyn in August 1776.

They’re learning more about the lives of some of those soldiers whose vastly outnumbered unit took heavy losses in the first and biggest battle of the war holding off the British while the rest of George Washington’s army regrouped at Brooklyn Heights.

The story starts in late August in Brooklyn. That always means a series of Battle of Brooklyn ceremonies with guns and cannons firing and people in 18th century garb, all to honor the lives of Washington’s men.

At this year’s ceremonies, we’re learning more about the Maryland 400 thanks to the Maryland State Archives.

"We describe them as the men who helped save George Washington’s army," says historian Owen Lourie - the project director at the state archives.

Lourie says at first he thought that saving George Washington’s army thing was hyperbole – but he quickly realized it’s not.

“The revolution could have ended in one day if it weren’t for the Maryland 400,” he says.

So, who are these soldiers the archives team dug up new information about? And where did it come from?

The Maryland Society of the Sons of the American Revolution—the S.A.R.--bought a trove of letters about the soldiers under the command of General William Smallwood.

Lourie researched letters connected to the life of Charles Thompson, who was captured by the British, eventually escaped and made his way back to the American forces to re-enlist—to fight.

But it’s a complicated story, and Lourie says the 1780 letter explains all that. After Thompson was captured, the British forced him into their army. And when he escaped, both sides thought he was a deserter.

Lourie says Thompson wanted to return to the fighting, but the American commanders didn’t know if it would be safe for him to be back on a battlefield because the British would not treat him as a prisoner.

“They’d execute him for deserting.”

In another biography historian Natalie Miller looks at the story of Edward Edgerly and a remarkable thing his friends did for his son. It happened after Edgerly died near the end of the war, leaving his son an orphan.

Captain Edgerly’s friends stepped in—Miller has the letter documenting this--and arranged for his son to get interest on his military pay, a trust fund as a child and his dad’s back pay when he reached 21. She calls it "a remarkable letter they wrote."

"His son was a 'helpless minor' at the end of the war," she added.

Elizabeth Cassibry, a Washington College student and archives intern, worked on the story of a Baltimorean named Tobias Stansbury.

"This Baltimore boy was only 17 at the Battle of Brooklyn," she says. "He re-enlisted and then marching to headquarters he and his unit were captured."

And here’s where the story takes a turn. The Redcoats shipped him off to a Caribbean Island where some fellow Masons helped free him by arranging a prisoner exchange.

Cassibry says he returned to his unit and fought at the battle of Yorktown, the decisive ending of the American Revolution.

The State Archives’ Maryland 400 biography project is to be formally announced at the state house in Annapolis Sunday to mark the 242ND anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn.

Tom Moore, a native Baltimorean, is a journalism professor at the City University of New York – at York College, in Queens and CBS News Radio writer. He lives in Brooklyn. 

Tags: 
WYPR News
Battle of Brooklyn
Maryland state Archives

Related Content

Looking for the Maryland 400's mass grave

By Tom Moore Jul 4, 2017
Tom Moore

This is a story about Marylanders fighting and dying in Brooklyn (New York, that is) during the Revolutionary War and the mystery of where their bodies are buried.

Archeologists are looking for evidence of the Maryland 400’s possible mass grave in a part of Brooklyn called Park Slope.

Do New Yorkers know they owe Maryland a thank you?

By Tom Moore Aug 25, 2016
Tom Moore

Saturday marks the 240th anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn. Local history lovers call this Battle Week. A few days before and after the actual date of this Revolutionary War battle, August 27th, 1776, they get together to mark the event, with re-enactments, talks, exhibits, neighborhood walks, lots of waving of old flags, music and more.

One event features colonial cocktails and another invites families to join in for lots of trivia and games including a “Brooklyn vs. Britain” scavenger hunt.

But what few of them seem know is that a group of Maryland Continental Army soldiers, known as the Maryland 400, played a key role in the fight.