A More Affordable Path to Careers in Art: Baltimore Academy of Illustration

Credit Jonathan Scott Fuqua

We meet author and illustrator Jonathan Scott Fuqua, who watched scores of students graduate with college degrees in art -- along with so much debt that paying it down crippled their ability to start art careers. Fuqua and his co-founders, Alex Fine and Greg Houston, set out to offer a much cheaper school alternative, offering classes more like an apprenticeship, instead of degree-based. Thus, The Baltimore Academy of Illustration opened in 2015. It’s taught about 350 students, including Jim Zimmerman, a full-time electrician -- he tells us how he's reviving his artistic skills and interests, making a dream come true.

For more information about courses and workshops at the Baltimore Academy of Illustration, visit this link.

Baltimore Academy of Illustration

For more information about the Maryland Suspension Representation Project, visit this link or call this number: 443-873-3531