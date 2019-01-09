 Miller To Make Health Announcement | WYPR

Miller To Make Health Announcement

By 8 minutes ago

Senate President Mike Miller speaks with reporters just after the November election.
Credit Rachel Baye

Senate President Mike Miller showed up to work on Wednesday, the first day of the General Assembly’s annual session, with a cane, and he hinted at additional ailments.

The 76 year old said he needs the cane because of problems with his hip and knee. When a reporter asked whether he has other health concerns, he promised to disclose more information about his health during Thursday’s floor session.

“I plan to be president of the Senate for quite some time, and my health is very challenged, but we’re going to work through it,” he said.

He promised a productive 90-day session, which is the 33rd he has presided over as Senate president.

Tags: 
Mike Miller
State Politics
Maryland General Assembly 2019
General Assembly
maryland state senate
WYPR News

WYPR statehouse reporter Rachel Baye and Maryland Matters politics reporter Danielle Gaines tee up the issues, from education funding and sports betting, to police training and immigrant’s rights.