Midday on Ethics with Dr. Jeffrey Kahn

Last Thursday, the Maryland House of Delegates passed a bill that would allow terminally ill patients with a prognosis of less than six months to live to obtain prescription drugs that they could choose to take to end their own lives. A similar bill is moving through the state Senate. This is the fourth year that such a bill has been proposed in the Maryland General Assembly.

On today's installment of Midday on Ethics, Tom speaks with Dr. Jeffrey Kahn of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bio Ethics; and pychiatrist and Ethicist-in-Residence for theShepprd Pratt Health Systems, Dr. Mark Komrad, about the ethical issues of so-called “aid in dying laws” for patients, doctors and society.

Audio for this segment will be available after 3pm.