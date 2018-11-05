Midday Culture Connections: Anti-Immigrant Politics

On today's Midday Culture Connection, Dr. Sheri Parks joins us for a conversation about anti-immigration politics in America.

We start by discussing a caravan of migrants that left Honduras through Guatamela and Mexico toward the US border on Oct. 12. The group of Central American migrants has quickly become the target of attacks from President Donald Trump and has stoked anti-immigrant sentiment in the days leading up to the 2018 midterm elections.

We examine the history of racial hysteria and anti-immigration rhetoric and how xenophobia is used as a political weapon during times of social change and economic uncertainty.

Dr. Sheri Parks is the Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at the Maryland Institute College of Art. She is the author of Fierce Angels: Living with a Legacy from the Sacred Dark Feminine to the Strong Black Woman. Dr. Parks is a regular contributer to this program, joining us each month for an installment of Midday Culture Connections.