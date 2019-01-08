Mayor Pugh Taps New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison As Next BPD Commissioner

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has named Michael Harrison, the Superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department, as her new nominee for BPD police commissioner. The announcement comes less than 24 hours after her first nominee, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, withdrew from the process.

Tom speaks with Mayor Pugh about the reasons she selected Mr. Harrison, who by many accounts has had a successful tenure on the New Orleans police force.

And Tom gets analysis of the Harrison pick from Jayne Miller of WBAL Television, Andy Green of the Baltimore Sun, New Orleans Times-Picayune reporter Kevin Litten, and law enforcement expert Matthew Horace.