March is Maryland Wine Month, a chance to celebrate the impressive progress our state has been making in its wine industry. Al features three favorites.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Crow Vineyards Sparkling Vidal, Eastern Shore '17 ** $$

Lovely bubbly, very much akin to a good Prosecco

Port of Leonardtown Albarino, Southern Maryland '17 ** $$

Dead ringer for a light spritzy Vihno Verde, crisp, light, and flavorful

Black Ankle Slate NV, Frederick County NV *** $$$

Very impressive red blend, deep fruit, mild tannins, delicious

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.