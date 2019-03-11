Maryland Unemployment Rate Falls to Lowest Level in a Decade (BBJ Story)

Maryland gained 3,100 jobs in January and saw its unemployment rate fall to its lowest level since 2008.

The state started off 2019 with an unemployment rate of 3.7 percent, down from 3.9 percent in December. Maryland's unemployment rate is now below the national average, which edged up to 4 percent, according to preliminary data released Monday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Maryland's unemployment rate is at its lowest point since April 2008 before the Great Recession.

January was the seventh consecutive month of job growth for Maryland. Education and health services led the way with the addition of 3,100 jobs.

