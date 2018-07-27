Kimberly Reed's "Dark Money:" How Secret Donors Are Corroding Our Democracy

Tom's guest is director Kimberly Reed, whose new documentary, Dark Money, chronicles the insidious effects of political donors, both corporate and individual, who go to great lengths to keep their identities hidden. As the documentary shows, the corrosive impact of this well-financed political advocacy is on full display in state houses across the country, in the halls of Congress, in the courts, and in the executive branch of government.

The documentary is showing at a number of theaters in the region. In Baltimore, it begins a run Friday night at the Parkway.