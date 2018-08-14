 Joy in Medicine - Creating Joy Through Leadership | WYPR
Related Program: 
Joy In Medicine

Joy in Medicine - Creating Joy Through Leadership

By Elizabeth Tracey & Charles Cummings 1 hour ago

Elizabeth and Charlie are joined by Chip Davis, President of Johns Hopkins Sibley Memorial Hospital to discuss influences on healthcare from inside and outside of the industry.

Tags: 
Joy In Medicine
WYPR Podcast
Podcast Central

Related Content

Joy In Medicine - Bringing Doctors Back to the Bedside

By Elizabeth Tracey and Charles Cummings Feb 1, 2018

Joy in Medicine looks at ways doctors and everyone involved in medicine can focus on the humanity of practice.  In episode 1 a discussion around doctors and how their interaction with patients has changed.

Joy in Medicine - Political Advocacy in Medicine

By Charlie Cummings & Elizabeth Tracey Jun 22, 2018

Elizabeth and Charlie talk about advocacy, especially around drug pricing.

Joy in Medicine - MEPRA

By Charles Cummings & Elizabeth Tracey May 7, 2018
JH Medicine

Elizabeth and Charles talk about Mindful Ethical Practice and Resilience Academy (MEPRA) with founder/developer Cynda Rushton.

Dogs in the ICU at Johns Hopkins

By Elizabeth Tracey & Charles Cummings Apr 4, 2018
JH Medicine

Elizabeth and Charlie talk about dogs and their healing value in the ICU at Johns Hopkins.

Joy In Medicine - Bringing Doctors Back to the Bedside, Pt. 2

By ELIZABETH TRACEY AND CHARLES CUMMINGS Feb 27, 2018
Creative Commons/Flickr

Joy in Medicine looks at ways doctors and everyone involved in medicine can focus on the humanity of practice. Elizabeth and Charles continue the discussion in part 2 around bringing doctors back to the bedside.