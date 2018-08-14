Joy in Medicine - Creating Joy Through Leadership

ByElizabeth Tracey and Charles Cummings•Feb 1, 2018
Joy in Medicine looks at ways doctors and everyone involved in medicine can focus on the humanity of practice. In episode 1 a discussion around doctors and how their interaction with patients has changed.
ByELIZABETH TRACEY AND CHARLES CUMMINGS•Feb 27, 2018
Joy in Medicine looks at ways doctors and everyone involved in medicine can focus on the humanity of practice. Elizabeth and Charles continue the discussion in part 2 around bringing doctors back to the bedside.