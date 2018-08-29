Hidden Victims: How a Police Killing Spreads Pain Throughout an Entire Family

In the second part of our Hidden Victims series, we explore how the tragedy of a police custody death affects the loved ones left behind and their relationships. To do so we speak to Marcus and Nicole Pettiford.In 2012 Marcus' father Anthony Anderson died at the hands of police after an officer violently threw him to the ground.

But the officers were not charged, and it is how that decision affected their marriage that reveals much about the consequences of police violence which remains hidden from view and often goes untold.