Great Buys in Cabernet Sauvignon

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

Castle Rock Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, Washington '15 *** $ AMAZING VALUE



Super value in serious cab sauv, deep, flavorful complex



Horse Heaven Hills Cabernet Sauvignon, by Columbia Crest '15 **1/2 $ VALUE



Medium bodied but packed with flavor and finesse



Alias Cabernet Sauvignon, California '16 **1/2 $ VERY GOOD VALUE



Very aromatic cab sauv, over-delivers on flavor



Hayes Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, California '16 *** $ GREAT VALUE



Smooth juicy cab sauv with stealth tannins, silky texture



Back Story Cabernet Sauvignon, California '16 **1/2 $ GREAT VALUE



Sweet generous cab sauv, big body, big flavor



