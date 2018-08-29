Great Buys in Cabernet Sauvignon

Need a new cabernet sauvignon recommendation? Don't want to spend a fortune? Al and Hugh have you covered. Click the links to purchase theirrecommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.
Audio will be posted on Thursday.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
Castle Rock Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, Washington '15 *** $ AMAZING VALUE
Super value in serious cab sauv, deep, flavorful complex
Horse Heaven Hills Cabernet Sauvignon, by Columbia Crest '15 **1/2 $ VALUE
Medium bodied but packed with flavor and finesse
Alias Cabernet Sauvignon, California '16 **1/2 $ VERY GOOD VALUE
Very aromatic cab sauv, over-delivers on flavor
Hayes Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, California '16 *** $ GREAT VALUE
Smooth juicy cab sauv with stealth tannins, silky texture
Back Story Cabernet Sauvignon, California '16 **1/2 $ GREAT VALUE
Sweet generous cab sauv, big body, big flavor
