Great Buys in Cabernet Sauvignon

Need a new cabernet sauvignon recommendation? Don't want to spend a fortune? Al and Hugh have you covered. Click the links to purchase theirrecommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.

The Wines

Price key:  $=less than $20  $$= $20-40   $$$=$40-60  $$$$=above $60

Quality key:  * = decent wine   ** = very good wine   *** = superb wine   ****= elite

Castle Rock Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, Washington '15 *** $ AMAZING VALUE

 Super value in serious cab sauv, deep, flavorful complex

 Horse Heaven Hills Cabernet Sauvignon, by Columbia Crest '15  **1/2 $ VALUE

 Medium bodied but packed with flavor and finesse 

 Alias Cabernet Sauvignon, California '16 **1/2 $ VERY GOOD VALUE

 Very aromatic cab sauv, over-delivers on flavor 

 Hayes Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, California '16  *** $ GREAT VALUE

Smooth juicy cab sauv with stealth tannins, silky texture

Back Story Cabernet Sauvignon, California '16 **1/2  $ GREAT VALUE

Sweet generous cab sauv, big body, big flavor 

