The Future of Women's Financial Equity

On today’s show, we’re tackling the topic of women’s financial equity. In the past fifty years, women have been entering the workforce in droves, and are increasingly financially independent from their spouses. According to the US Department of Labor, there are 74.6 million women in the civilian labor force; Women own close to 10 million businesses, accounting for $1.4 trillion in receipts. Working Moms are the norm, not the exception. These statistics show just how far women have come regarding equal opportunity in the workforce, but the current moment is not without its challenges. From pregnancy discrimination to gender inequality, how to do we address these issues head-on in our future cities? 

Georgene Huang, co-founder and CEO of Fairygodboss, the largest career community for women, and a contributor to Forbes.

Natalie Kitroeff, New York Times, contributing writer: "Pregnancy Discrimination is Rampant Inside America's Biggest Companies." 

Katie Lobosco, CNN Money, author of "Student loan debt just hit $1.5 trillion. Women hold most of it."

Betsy Kelder, Executive Director, Invest in Girls 

