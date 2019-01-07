Fitzgerald Withdraws

Joel Fitzgerald, Mayor Catherine Pugh’s choice to be Baltimore’s next police commissioner, has withdrawn his name from consideration, according to the Forth Worth, Texas, police department and the mayor’s office.

Fitzgerald, the Fort Worth chief, had been scheduled for a series of meetings with city council members and community leaders over the weekend and Monday, but withdrew because his son needed emergency surgery.

Monday morning, Pugh’s office issued a statement that said Fitzgerald’s son needs further surgery and that he has withdrawn from consideration.

In her statement, she said she respects Fitzgerald’s decision to withdraw “to devote full attention to his son who is now facing a second brain surgery tomorrow to remove a mass that was discovered late last week.”

Meanwhile, Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle will remain on the job.

In a statement released late Monday morning, Fitzgerald said he decided to withdraw after reflecting on “the tremendous outpouring of heartfelt support I received here in Fort Worth over the last few months.”

He said residents expressed their support to him “even before this medical emergency occurred with my son, but it was reinforced thereafter knowing there was a possibility I could leave.”

He said the support never wavered and may have intensified in the last week.

Fitzgerald said he would “now focus on my child’s next bout of brain surgery, and being home with family, my Fort Worth Police Department family...and this awesome community.”

Pugh's nomination of Fitzgerald had a rocky start to begin with as her selection process was shrouded in secrecy and city council members, who would have to confirm the nomination, balked when they heard of his selection.

In her statement, Pugh said she would, "of course, be communicating further on the process to select Baltimore’s permanent Police Commissioner.”

Fitzgerald would have been the fourth police commissioner in the last year.