Do you have a best friend? A confidante? Is there someone you must talk with whenever something terribly good … or terribly bad happens? Linguistics expert Deborah Tannen has delved deep into the fabric of how women communicate. She kicks off the ‘Festival of Jewish Literature’ this week; today we talk with her about her book: “You’re the Only One I Can Tell: Inside the Language of Women’s Friendships.”

