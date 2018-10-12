Fashion Back in Style in Baltimore (BBJ Story)

A new coworking operation aimed at giving fashion entrepreneurs space to grow their brands is coming to Lexington Market. Baltimore fashion designer Stacy Stube has been looking for ways to revive the city's garment business industry through programming aimed at a growing community of fashion entrepreneurs.

She has served as the fashion entrepreneur in residence at the University of Baltimore's Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, where she has launched a Fashion Innovation Hub to help provide business training and support for local fashion makers. The coworking space and "mini factory" operation, called Fashion Collective, is the next step in those revival efforts. It will be housed in a 2,000-square-foot space on the second floor of Lexington Market.

