East Baltimore Rising

The Hoen Lithograph plant, stretched across an entire city block in east Baltimore, has been empty for decades. Now it’s on the verge of becoming a hub for neighborhood innovation--with GED classes, workforce training and more. Karen Stokes, CEO of Strong City Baltimore--the anchor tenant --describes plans for the building … and the broader goal of transforming that part of Baltimore. We also meet Ella Durant, president of the Collington Square Neighborhood Association. She speaks to what the Hoen project means to her neighbors and adjoining communities.

For information about Strong City Baltimore's 50th Anniversary celebration, visit this link.

