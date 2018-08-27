Dance Released From Jail, Apologizes

Former Baltimore County School Superintendent Dallas Dance was released from jail Monday after serving four months for perjury.

In a series of tweets Monday morning, Dance apologized. Dance said he is ready to begin a new chapter in the book of life.

Dance said, “I wish to deeply and sincerely apologize to any persons whom my past actions may have impacted.”

Dance continued, “To the hundreds of thousands of students and people I have impacted and will continue to impact through leadership, service, and acts of kindness, I apologize the most but I ask that you use me to recognize that humility, grace, and acceptance of responsibility are key ingredients to living your best life. We all fall down, but what sets us apart are the greater works we do upon getting up.”

In March, Dance pleaded guilty to four counts of perjury. He did not disclose $147,000 in outside consulting income he made while superintendent. He served his time in Henrico County near Richmond, Virginia. After resigning as school superintendent, Dance moved to the Richmond area, where he has family.