 Crime at Top of General Assembly Agenda | WYPR

Crime at Top of General Assembly Agenda

By 24 minutes ago

Credit Rachel Baye

The Maryland General Assembly begins its annual 90-day session Wednesday in Annapolis, and reducing violent crime in Baltimore is at the top of political leaders’ agendas.

“The level of violence here in Baltimore City is completely unacceptable,” Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday as he introduced a new slate of initiatives designed to target that violence.

The package includes funding the Baltimore City Police can use to recruit new officers and a new joint operation center, from which law enforcement from 16 agencies will target violent crime in Baltimore.

Hogan also plans to reintroduce legislation that failed in the General Assembly last year.

“The legislature failed to pass our bill for tougher mandatory sentences for repeat offenders who commit crimes with guns,” he said. “We will introduce — reintroduce — the repeat firearms offenders act of 2019.”

Senate President Mike Miller said he is backing initiatives Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has requested to strengthen city policing, including a new police training center at Coppin State University.

He also supports allowing Johns Hopkins University to create its own police force, which the university says it needs to combat crime on and near its campuses. A bill to do that failed during last year’s session, but Miller said he expects it to make a comeback.

“Right now, the college is spending some $27 million on a hodgepodge of police protection,” Miller said. “It needs to be centralized, and the students, the faculty and everybody in the area needs to be protected.”

Incoming Sen. Mary Washington, whose district includes Hopkins’ main campus, firmly opposes the idea. In a Facebook post last month, she said that while the University of Maryland and Morgan State University have their own police, they are publicly funded and accountable to citizens. Johns Hopkins, on the other hand, is private.

Statewide, Sen. Joanne Benson, from Prince George’s County, has introduced a ban on 3-D printed guns.

“In addition to prohibiting someone from possessing, selling or transferring a 3-D printed gun, it also prohibits the ownership of the computer language or the blueprint for such a gun,” Benson described.

Democrats’ priorities also include several environment-focused initiatives.

Styrofoam is already banned in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, as well as Baltimore City and the City of Annapolis. Sen. Cheryl Kagan, from Montgomery County, hopes to ban it statewide.

“A lot of people may not be aware that if they drink a hot liquid from a Styrofoam cup or take home their Chinese food leftovers in a Styrofoam container, that they have the potential of drinking or eating cancerous chemicals,” she said. “Unfortunately Styrofoam also doesn’t break down, and it’s not easily recycled.”

A bill requiring the state to generate 50 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by the year 2030 didn’t make it during last year’s session, but Montgomery County Sen. Brian Feldman, the lead sponsor in the Senate, is optimistic about its odds this year.

“Particularly now in light of all the work, all the research coming out of the federal government in the past couple of weeks about the need to move away from fossil fuels and climate change and the end of the world, … there's an urgency this year that I think wasn't the case last year,” Feldman said during an interview last month.

Also expected to make a comeback after failing last year is a bill creating an individual mandate to buy health insurance. It’s modeled after the mandate that was until recently part of the federal Affordable Care Act, including a fine charged to residents without health insurance, but with one big difference:  Maryland residents would be allowed to treat the fine as a down payment on an insurance plan.

Democrats appear to be lining up behind the proposal, but Hogan has said he doesn’t support it.

Tags: 
General Assembly
styrofoam
crime in Baltimore
Crime
Gun Violence
Violence Reduction Plan
State Politics
Gov. Larry Hogan
Governor Larry Hogan
Larry Hogan
Governor Hogan
Mike Miller
Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore City Police
Baltimore Police
gun control
Gun Laws
guns
Health Insurance
ACA
renewable energy

Related Content

State Lawmakers Consider Insurance Mandate

By Jan 2, 2019
Creative Commons

Health insurance premiums on plans in Maryland’s individual insurance market decreased this year as a result of a reinsurance fund state lawmakers approved last year, but the fund only has enough money to last a few years.

To keep premiums down over the long term, state lawmakers who return to Annapolis next week are considering a new health insurance mandate and a fine for anyone who lacks insurance.

The proposal is similar to the federal Affordable Care Act’s “individual mandate” that Congress repealed late in 2017, but there’s a big difference:  Maryland taxpayers would be able to treat the fine as a down payment on a health insurance plan.

State Lawmakers Set Sights on Renewable Energy

By Dec 13, 2018
Rachel Baye

  

Maryland may join the growing list of states that get most of their electricity from renewable sources. Legislation state lawmakers plan to take up when they return to Annapolis next month would require Maryland to hit that goal by the year 2030.

Hogan Takes Steps Toward New Congressional District Map

By Nov 26, 2018
Rachel Baye

  

A new nine-member commission is being tasked with redrawing Maryland’s sixth congressional district, under an executive order Gov. Larry Hogan signed Monday.

The move follows a ruling by the U.S. District Court in Baltimore earlier this month that the Western Maryland district was unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Democrats. The court gave the state until March to submit a new, more fair map.

Pleading for Safe(r) Streets After the Shooting of a 5 Year Old

By Nov 20, 2018
Chaplain Gregory and Mary Rose Madden / wypr and Baltimore Police Chaplains

Dozens of police officers and clergy joined Amy Hayes’s family and neighbors Tuesday night at the site where the five-year-old was shot Monday, caught in a crossfire on her way to a corner store.

Amy’s great grandmother, Vivian Nealy, watched the walk through Sandtown-Winchester from the same window where she was sitting when she saw the girl crumple to the ground, a bullet in her groin.

The real question about crime in Baltimore

By P. Kenneth Burns Feb 9, 2017
P. Kenneth Burns

A group of central West Baltimore residents gathered near Triangle Park Wednesday night to march against the surge of violence in their neighborhood and the city at large.

“Our deal is to show that we are the majority of this community and we won’t let a small percentage of violent individuals define what we are in Central West Baltimore,” said Ray Kelly with the No Boundaries Coalition; one of the march organizers.

To curb crime, lawmakers consider tougher sentences

By Mar 26, 2018
Rachel Baye

State lawmakers are considering something billed as the “Comprehensive Crime Bill of 2018.” The legislation was developed in large part as a response to the record levels of violent crime in Baltimore last year, and one of its biggest impacts would be tougher sentences for repeat violent offenders.

Baltimore cop is city's 309th homicide victim

By Nov 16, 2017
Twitter

The Baltimore police officer shot Wednesday afternoon has died.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis stood with Mayor Catherine Pugh and several doctors in front of the University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Center Thursday afternoon to announce the death.

Sean Suiter, an 18 year veteran of the force, a former Naval officer, husband, and father of five, succumbed to a single gun shot wound to the head shortly after noon Thursday. 

Pugh Names New Police Commissioner

By & Nov 16, 2018
Fort Worth Police, Fort Worth, Texas

Mayor Catherine Pugh announced the appointment of Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald as Baltimore’s new top cop Friday after a lengthy, secretive search. Fitzgerald arrives with some baggage from his last job.

Word of Fitzgerald’s appointment began leaking Friday afternoon after Pugh penned an op-ed piece to appear in Saturday’s print editions of The Sun. In it, she wrote that Fitzgerald “is best suited to lead the way forward.”

Baltimore Police Officer shoots robber

By Oct 16, 2017

A Baltimore police officer shot and killed a shotgun wielding 20-year-old man involved in an armed robbery at a 7-11 early Monday morning.

Police commissioner Kevin Davis said the officer, Kevin Amy, a 17-year veteran assigned to Northeastern District patrol, followed proper police procedure and turned on his body worn camera.