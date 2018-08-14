City Council Weighs in on Police Involved Incident

Morning Edition Host Nathan Sterner talks with Reporter Dominique Maria Bonessi about city council's weighing in on the incident over the weekend in which officer Arthur Williams beat up civilian, Dashawn McGrier. Williams resigned Monday.

Monday night in a monthly meeting of the Baltimore City Council’s Public Safety and Budget Committees with the police department, city council expressed their deep concern about the incident during the weekend in which police officer, Arthur Williams, beat up civilian, Dashawn McGrier.

Council President Jack Young opened the meeting expressing for what happened.

“I think it causes great concern with the community when we’re trying to rebuild police-community relations,” said Young. “It’s like the officer just lost it, but this is the type of behavior that we can’t have.”

Young went on to say that Williams’s behavior was beyond the scope of his duties to protect and serve the community.

District Seven Councilman Leon Pinkett reiterated Young’s concerns and added that he thought more resources and training need to be put into place so that officers are acting in accordance with the law at all times.

Brandon Scott, chair of the public safety committee, and Eric Costello, chair of the budget committee emphasized need for structural change in the department.

"This is another clear example of why—in my opinion—we need structural changes in the BPD, including implementing the recommendations of the citizen’s oversight task force,” said Scott. “And adhering to the requests that this city council has made multiple times for local control.”

The police department’s—although their budget comes mostly from the city’s budget—oversight of operations rests with the state government. Scott and Costello both argued that if the city council and the mayor’s office had more clout over the department it would be the structural change necessary to control police academy training and the department’s budget, which is under question and audit for their overtime spending.

Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle was not at the city council meeting yesterday because he was in a meeting with Judge James Bredar, the federal judge assigned to oversee the department’s consent decree. In an afternoon press briefing yesterday Tuggle called the incident “disappointing and disturbing.”

Tuggle said while police academy training was in line with the consent decree, the incident is “another deficiency in our training that we can actually learn from.”

“We also have to refine our training in order to avoid this,” said Tuggle. “Now are we going to be able to avoid it in every single circumstance, absolutely not. We need to do a better job—not just on the training piece—but the philosophical tone that I have to set as a leader of the organizations. [The tone] has to be set and it has to permeate throughout the organization.”

Warren Brown, attorney for the man that was beat up, Dashawn McGrier, also had a press conference yesterday afternoon and applauded Tuggle for stating that it may be a deficiency with training.

“Well I think he [Tuggle] hit the nail on the head,” said Brown. “This is exhibit one of evidence of a problem. This guy [Officer Arthur Williams] was heralded coming out of the academy; he was their prime example of we endeavor to put on the streets.”

Brown said he would like the city to pay restitution for McGrier’s hospital bills and injuries: a fractured jaw, broken nose, and broken ribs.

Williams resigned Monday. Williams graduated from the academy a year ago. Brown says Williams’s interactions with McGrier started in May which led to an incident on June 26th ending in Williams charging McGrier with--among other things--assault in the second decree, disorderly conduct, and hinder an arrest.

In a statement of probably cause Williams reported that McGrier said he would kill Williams. That case is scheduled to appear in district court next week, but Brown said it will probably be thrown out because Williams is an “unreliable witness.”