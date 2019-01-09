City Council Reacts to Latest Police Commissioner Nominee

Michael Harrison is the soon-to-be-former Superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department, and if he and Mayor Catherine Pugh have their way, he will become the permanent Chief of Police of the Baltimore Police Department sometime in the next few months.

Several members of the City Council and other elected officials have expressed cautious optimism after the announcement yesterday of Mr. Harrison as Commissioner Designate. The surprise announcement of Harrison’s appointment follows the sometimes chaotic selection process of Mayor Pugh’s first nominee, Ft. Worth police chief Joel Fitzgerald, who withdrew his name from consideration on Monday. By yesterday morning, the Mayor had announced her intention to nominate Harrison, amid calls for a confirmation process that will be thorough and transparent. Mayor Pugh joined Tom Hall on Midday yesterday.

Today on Midday, members of the Baltimore City Council join Tom to talk about the confirmation process moving forward. Robert Stokes, Sr. represents the 12th District. He is the Chair of the City Council’s Executive Appointments Committee. Kristerfer Burnett represents the 8th District. He is the vice chair of the Executive Appointments Committee. Mary Pat Clarke represents District 14. She is also a member of the Council’s Executive Appointments Committee.

