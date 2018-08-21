Bringing Child Care Costs Within Reach

The cost of childcare for an infant can exceed college tuition. To help low-income families cope, Maryland offers vouchers.

Steve Rohde, of the Maryland Family Network, describes recent changes to the state’s Child Care Subsidy program; with the changes, the vouchers are worth more, and more families are eligible for them. And Lindsay Midkiff, a single mom of three, describes how childcare vouchers have helped secure her family’s future and allowed her to work full-time.

For details about the Mayland Child Care Subsidy program, click here. For help locating child care, check out the Maryland Family Network's resources or call 877.261.0060. To check out the Heckman Equation, click here.