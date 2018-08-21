 Bringing Child Care Costs Within Reach | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Bringing Child Care Costs Within Reach

By & 2 hours ago

Credit CDSA preschool photos / Flickr via Creative Commons

The cost of childcare for an infant can exceed college tuition. To help low-income families cope, Maryland offers vouchers.

Steve Rohde, of the Maryland Family Network, describes recent changes to the state’s Child Care Subsidy program; with the changes, the vouchers are worth more, and more families are eligible for them. And Lindsay Midkiff, a single mom of three, describes how childcare vouchers have helped secure her family’s future and allowed her to work full-time.

For details about the Mayland Child Care Subsidy program, click here. For help locating child care, check out the Maryland Family Network's resources or call 877.261.0060. To check out the Heckman Equation, click here

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

How Old is Too Old to Operate?

By & Aug 20, 2018
Flickr Creative Commons

An estimated 20,000 surgeons in the U.S. are over 70--no more immune than the rest of us from weaker vision, slower hand-eye coordination or forgetfulness. Yet there’s not a clear system for telling a doctor it’s time to retire from surgery. Dr. Mark Katlic, chair of surgery at LifeBridge Health Sinai Hospital, has devised a two-day evaluation to test the physical and mental fitness of surgeons. He says a mandatory retirement age is not the answer. We also talk to Dr. Herbert Dardik, who resisted the testing but now thinks it’s needed.

Stiff Competition at the Baltimore Taxidermy Open

By & Aug 17, 2018
Walters Art Museum

“Taxidermy” conjures images of mounted safari trophies frozen in time, glaring from the fireplace mantels of victors’ dens. But the ‘Baltimore Taxidermy Open’ competition turns that stuffy concept on its head. We talk to judge Greg Hatem, co owner of  curio shop Bazaarand to Hannah Burstein, adult programming coodinator at the Walters Art Museum, which is hosting the event. 

For information on how to submit for the competition go here.

For information on the Baltimore Taxidermy Open event, go here.

Stories from the Stoop: Robert Marbury

By Aug 17, 2018

Here's a Stoop Story from Robert Marbury, author of ‘Taxidermy Art: A Rogue's Guide to the Work, the Culture, and How to Do It Yourself’.’ Marbury will be a judge for the Baltimore Taxidermy Open competition at the Walters Art Museum on Sept. 6. You can hear his story and others at stoopstorytelling.com or on the stoop podcast.