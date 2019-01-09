Bogle Wines II

We continue our look at Bogle, one of the most bargain oriented wineries we know. All these wines are priced at $15 and under. Click the link to purchase Cellar Notes recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon, California '16 ** $

Textbook character, good straightforward flavors

Bogle Petite Sirah, California '16 **1/2 $ SOLID VALUE

A big, deeply flavored red with tons of personality, great for pizza

Bogle Essential Red, California '16 **1/2 $ VALUE

A very satisfying red blend, with smooth texture and lush mouth feel

Bogle Old Vine Zin, California '16 *** $ SUPER VALUE

A marvelous full-bodied zin, with vibrant flavors and depth

