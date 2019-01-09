 Bogle Wines II | WYPR
Bogle Wines II

We continue our look at Bogle, one of the most bargain oriented wineries we know.  All these wines are priced at $15 and under. Click the link to purchase Cellar Notes recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.

The Wines

Price key:  $=less than $20  $$= $20-40   $$$=$40-60  $$$$=above $60

Quality key:  * = decent wine   ** = very good wine   *** = superb wine   ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon, California '16 ** $

Textbook character, good straightforward flavors

Bogle Petite Sirah, California '16 **1/2 $  SOLID VALUE

A big, deeply flavored red with tons of personality, great for pizza

Bogle Essential Red, California '16 **1/2  $  VALUE

A very satisfying red blend, with smooth texture and lush mouth feel

Bogle Old Vine Zin, California '16  ***  $  SUPER VALUE

A marvelous full-bodied zin, with vibrant flavors and depth

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.

