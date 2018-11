Over the weekend, Baltimore Ceasefire held its fourth ceasefire weekend of 2018. Each quarter, the group calls for 72 hours without murder and plans events to celebrate life in Baltimore.

Letrice Gant, one of the co-founders of Baltimore Ceasefire 365, joins Tom in Studio A to discuss this weekend's ceasefire events.

The next ceasefire weekend will take place Feb. 1 - 3, 2019.