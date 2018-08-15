Get Al and Hugh's picks for Austrian rosé. Click the links to purchase their recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
Anton Bauer Rosé '17 ** $
Important producer, lively, pale rose, crisp
Steininger Rosé of Cabernet Sauvignon '17 **1/2 $
Cab sauv is an unusual choice, but a pale elegant wine
Mittelbach Rosé Zweigelt '17 ** $ VALUE
Flavorful, approachable wine that is perfect for everyday
Loimer Rosé '17 * 1/2 $
Simple, informal, with cherry notes and crisp structure
Hoppler Pannocia Rosé '17 ** $
A fleshy rosé with unexpected notes of lychee nuts
