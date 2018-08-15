Get Al and Hugh's picks for Austrian rosé. Click the links to purchase their recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

Anton Bauer Rosé '17 ** $

Important producer, lively, pale rose, crisp

Steininger Rosé of Cabernet Sauvignon '17 **1/2 $

Cab sauv is an unusual choice, but a pale elegant wine

Mittelbach Rosé Zweigelt '17 ** $ VALUE

Flavorful, approachable wine that is perfect for everyday

Loimer Rosé '17 * 1/2 $

Simple, informal, with cherry notes and crisp structure

Hoppler Pannocia Rosé '17 ** $

A fleshy rosé with unexpected notes of lychee nuts

