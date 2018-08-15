 Austrian Rosé | WYPR
Related Program: 
Cellar Notes

Austrian Rosé

By & 2 hours ago

Get Al and Hugh's picks for Austrian rosé. Click the links to purchase their recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.

Audio will be posted on Thursday.

 

 

The Wines

Price key:  $=less than $20  $$= $20-40   $$$=$40-60  $$$$=above $60

Quality key:  * = decent wine   ** = very good wine   *** = superb wine   ****= elite

Anton Bauer Rosé '17  ** $

Important producer, lively, pale rose, crisp

Steininger Rosé of Cabernet Sauvignon '17 **1/2 $

Cab sauv is an unusual choice, but a pale elegant wine

Mittelbach Rosé Zweigelt '17  ** $  VALUE

Flavorful, approachable wine that is perfect for everyday

Loimer Rosé '17  * 1/2  $

Simple, informal, with cherry notes and crisp structure

Hoppler Pannocia Rosé '17 ** $

A fleshy rosé with unexpected notes of  lychee nuts

 

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.

Tags: 
WYPR Features
Cellar Notes