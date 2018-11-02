America's Polarized Politics: Two Opposing Views

Today on Midday, a conversation about the conservative and liberal wings of the Republican and Democratic parties. Are Democrats moving away from centrists in their party? Are Republicans fully embracing Donald Trump, despite their alleged misgivings about his bigotry, his brutishness, or his lack of policy knowledge?

Joining us on the line from New York is Katrina vanden Heuvel, the editor and publisher of The Nation magazine. She also writes a weekly column for The Washington Post.

And from the studios of WAVH in Mobile, Alabama: Quin Hillyer. He’s a contributing editor to National Review magazine, and a senior editor for The American Spectator. He has been published in over 50 publications, including the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal.

Katrina VandenHeuvel and Quin Hillyer discuss the future of Progressivism and Trumpism, in America's increasingly polarized political landscape.

They also address calls, tweets and emailed comments from listeners.