Amazon Seeks to Hire at Least 2,000 Locals for Holiday Retail Rush (BBJ Story)

Amazon.com is looking to hire more than 2,000 seasonal workers for its distribution centers in Baltimore and Cecil County in the coming weeks.

The internet retailing giant is on the hunt for the auxiliary workers to help fill what is expected to be an avalanche of orders as the holiday shopping rush gears up.

Amazon spokeswoman Rachael Lighty said Wednesday the largest lot of workers are needed in Baltimore where Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is in search of 1,400 seasonal employees for its distribution warehouse complex and sorting center on Broening Highway near Canton.

An additional 600 workers are needed in Cecil to add to its existing workforce of 1,000 employees in North East. The retailer also has smaller distribution centers in Aberdeen and Rockville.

